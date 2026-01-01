Vicky Kaushal says Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and him are having a great time filming 'Love and War' amid delay reports

Since the announcement of ‘Love & War’, fans have been eagerly waiting for any updates. The main reason was the cast featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, whose coming together was refreshing and special. The film was first planned for a Christmas 2025 release. Later, it was expected to come out on Eid 2026. But both the festive dates haven’t worked out for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-helmed film. Recent reports have indicated that shooting delays extending to May 2026 have changed the release plans yet again. Several reports have suggested that the film may not be released in 2026 at all.

Now, Vicky Kaushal shared an interesting update.

The actor talked to ‘Just Too Filmy’ and shared his honest feelings about SJB’s directorial, sounding happy and thankful. Kaushal said, “It’s on the bucket list of every actor to be a part of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film.”

Kaushal went on to praise the director a lot, saying, “I’ve admired his films. I’ve admired him as a filmmaker.” Vicky called Bhansali a unique voice from India. He added that Bhansali tells stories in a way no one else does. He clearly showed how much respect he has for the filmmaker.

Vicky also addressed the shooting status of 'Love and War'. He shared good news for fans. He said, “So yes, we are filming right now. We are having a great time filming it and we’ll see you next year.”

It confirmed that the film is moving ahead, even if slowly. Kaushal also spoke about working with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Talking about fatherhood, the actor added, “It is too new to feel any challenges. It’s all magical right now. It’s all very blissful right now. I don’t know… I can’t describe the feeling in words. It’s just a very special feeling and, truly, God has been very kind. The family is very happy and this one is for my entire family and especially for him.”