Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan's film titled 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'

Mumbai: The film starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan is titled "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke", the makers announced on Sunday.

The movie, slated to hit the screens on June 2, is produced by ‘Maddock Films’ and ‘Jio Studios’.

‘Maddock Films’ shared the title of the Hindi film on its official ‘Twitter’ handle. The trailer was unveiled on Monday, ahead of Kaushal's birthday.

" ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’, aa rahe hain Kapil aur Somya lekar apni kahani! Trailer out tomorrow! In cinemas on June 2, 2023," the production house said in a tweet.

Also starring Sharib Hashmi, "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke" is directed by Laxman Utekar of "Luka Chuppi" and "Mimi" fame.