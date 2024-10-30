Vicky Kaushal opens up on dealing with anxiety

Vicky Kaushal has always been quite candid about his journey in the entertainment industry, including his failures. In a new interview with ‘Bazaar India’, Vicky opened up about dealing with anxiety and recalled a piece of advice given to him by a ‘senior actor’. Vicky said that the best way to deal with anxiety is to acknowledge it, instead of letting it consume you.

When asked if there is any advice for the younger generation struggling with the same issues, he said, “The best thing to do for anxiety is to acknowledge it. The enemy is indulging in it. A senior actor once told me ‘to make anxiety your friend’. It’s always going to be there; you just need to master it. Acknowledging it is a great first step.” The actor added that he feels best when he keeps himself creatively challenged, instead of overthinking about things beyond his control.

Earlier, in a conversation with Nikhil Taneja on his show ‘Be A Man Yaar’, the actor shared how he was self-critical and had an inferiority complex during college. “I wasn’t exactly bullied or ragged, but I had a significant inferiority complex. I think my shyness and fear of crowds often came from that. I was always too thin and lanky, so I would think that I couldn’t fight someone. Until the age of 20 or 21, I couldn’t even grow a beard. I wanted to go on stage and I enjoyed performing a lot, but I didn’t know if I could become an actor. I hadn’t even thought about playing the hero’s role. I just wanted to act. So, these inferiority complexes? I had a lot. I was damaging myself so much. Why would anyone else need to bully me from the outside?” he said.

Vicky was last seen in ‘Bad Newz’ alongside Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. He will next be seen in ‘Chhava’, also starring Rashmika Mandanna and based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. He has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love and War’ in the lineup.