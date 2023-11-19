Vicky Kaushal on deepfake technology: ‘Horrendous and spineless act’

In recent days, the surge in deepfake videos has garnered widespread concern, prompting criticism from none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who deemed it ‘problematic’. Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, during his recent promotion of ‘Sam Bahadur’ in Kolkata, also condemned deepfake technology as a ‘horrendous and spineless act’.

“I don’t know how it starts but the entire thing is a spineless act and the most horrible thing to do,” said the actor.

He mentioned celebrities still have resources to tackle it but expressed concern about how the technology can impact a commoner like a college girl, who doesn’t have any resources. Vicky also said the authorities should tackle it and ‘nip it in the bud’. His wife-actor Katrina Kaif and other Bollywood actors like Rashmika Mandanna and Kajol have already been victims of deepfake.

After ‘Raazi’ in 2018, Vicky collaborated with director Meghna Gulzar for ‘Sam Bahadur’, a film based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Now, they have developed a mutual trust and look forward to her offers. “We watched Sam sir’s interviews, read books on him and met his family members. Meghna had done some fantastic research for years by the time I was on board,” he said.

Vicky, known for his roles in patriotic films like ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ and ‘Sardar Udham’, explained that his affinity for such scripts stems from a conscious decision. He emphasised that he doesn’t let go of good scripts that come his way. “Honestly, I feel drawn towards stories of real-life heroes. Also, it’s important to educate the youth alongside entertainment,” said the actor, who would be seen next in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Dunki’.

The National Award-winning actor also expressed his interest in portraying sporting personalities, even if they are fictional. “Sport is a genre that’s always drawn me as an audience like I enjoyed watching ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’,” said Vicky.