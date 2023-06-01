Vicky Kaushal is an amazing actor to look out for: Sanya Malhotra

Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra, who will soon be seen sharing the screen space with Vicky Kaushal in the upcoming film ‘Sam Bahadur’, recently opened up about working with the actor and watching him get into the character of Sam Manekshaw.

In an interview with a news portal, Sanya Malhotra said that Vicky Kaushal is an amazing actor to look out for and she is happy that she got to work with an actor like him.

The ‘Badhaai Ho’ star added that it is insane to see how Kaushal works and how he conducts himself on set. Calling him brilliant, Sanya stated that she was just blown away by him.

Elaborating further, Malhotra admitted that she never thought Vicky Kaushal would be able to fit into that character. However, his transformation on the first day left her stunned. According to her, seeing him as Sam Bahadur was surreal. He had completely transformed himself into Sam and was not himself.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra’s ‘Dangal’ co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh in a key role.

Vicky Kaushal is currently promoting his upcoming film, ‘Zata Hatke Zara Bachke’ co-starring Sara Ali Khan.

Sanya Malhotra, on the other hand, is riding high on the success of her recently released ‘Netflix’ film ‘Kathal’.