Vicky Kaushal confirms December 6 release of 'Chhava'

New Delhi: Actor Vicky Kaushal on Monday confirmed that his period drama "Chhava", which will see him play the role of Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, is set to be released in theatres on December 6.

The upcoming film, also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan of ‘Maddock Films’.

The makers officially released the first glimpse into the world of "Chhava" on social media on Monday, days after its teaser premiered in cinema halls alongside the shows of Maddock Films' latest offering "Stree 2".

"Protector of Swarajya. Defender of Dharma. ‘Chhava’. An epic of a courageous warrior. The warrior roars on December 6, 2024," Vicky captioned his ‘Instagram’ post alongside the teaser of the movie.

In the 1.07-minute teaser, the National Award winner can be seen taking on hundreds of soldiers singlehandedly as the fierce and brave Maratha warrior, who was the son of Maratha empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The production banner also shared the teaser of "Chhava".

"Unbowed. Unbroken. Unconquerable. The courage to defy an empire. The warrior roars on December 6, 2024. @vickykaushal09 @iamRashmika #AkshayeKhanna #DineshVijan @Laxman10072 #ARRahman @thewriteinsaan @sharadakarki #PoojaVijan @MaddockFilms," read the post.

A R Rahman has composed the music for the film, written by Rishi Virmani.