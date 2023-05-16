Vicky Kaushal calls 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' a true family film

Mumbai: Actor Vicky Kaushal on Monday said his upcoming film "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke" is a great entertainer that will bring families to the theatre.

Also starring Sara Ali Khan, the Hindi film is directed by Laxman Utekar of "Luka Chuppi" and "Mimi" fame.

The actor said he is looking forward to the premiere of the film, which marks his first theatrical release since 2019's "Uri: The Surgical Strike".

"It's a theatrical release for both of us after a long time. We were discussing that our theatrical releases before this were pre-Covid. I was telling Sara the same thing while coming here. I was nervous that I hadn't forgotten how to do this. It's a great film to bring to the theatre because it's a true family film, something you'll enjoy watching with your entire family. This film reminded me about my family," Kaushal told reporters here.

Khan echoed her co-star's sentiment.

"This is a fully wholesome film. You will get all the emotions here. It is a complete cinematic experience that you should come to the theatre to watch with your family," she added.

The National Award winner was speaking at the trailer launch of "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke". Also present at the event were Khan and producer Dinesh Vijan of ‘Maddock Films’.

Set in Indore, "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke" is a romantic comedy which follows the life of a married couple Kapil and Somya, played by Kaushal and Khan, who is headed for a divorce.

Be it her debut Abhishek Kapoor's "Kedarnath" or Aanand L Rai's "Atrangi Re", asked if playing a woman from a small town gives her the edge of relatability, Khan said it wasn't the case.

"I don't know if it's about edge, but I really relate to the pulse of my country very strongly. I've always grown-up thinking of myself as an Indian desi girl from Juhu that lives with mumma, that doesn't have any frills and fancies or any filmy friends, to be honest. So, one has always grown up not just knowing but also being very proud of my Indianness. Ultimately, it's about Gattu (Kapoor) sir's vision, Aanand ji's guidance or Laxman sir's instructions that makes me feel like a character that you can relate to," she added.

Producer Vijan described "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke" as a film that will "cater to families".

Vijan said the director could not make it to the event as he had lost his father. Vijan credited Utekar for ensuring a theatrical release for this film.

"These films have built us. All the films that we have made, our stories are about the middle class. When you will leave this film, I promise you, you will go home and hug your family, that is my guarantee. I hope that we make films like this run. Because it's very easy to put it on digital and give it home but watching a film together in a theatre is much more fun. If you watch this film, it will really make you laugh. So, if you are up for a laugh and a big cry, come," Vijan said.

Also starring Sharib Hashmi and Rakesh Bedi, the movie is slated to hit the screens on June 2. It is produced by ‘Maddock Films’ and ‘Jio Studios’.