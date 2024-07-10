Vicky Kaushal calls ‘Chhava’ his most demanding film

Acclaimed Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film ‘Bad Newz’, directed by Anand Tiwari. The movie, which also stars Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, will be released on July 19, 2024.

Vicky recently opened up about his upcoming period drama ‘Chhava’, directed by Laxman Utekar. In a recent interview with ‘Film Companion’, Kaushal expressed his excitement and the challenges he faced while filming the movie.

This project marks the actor’s second collaboration with Utekar, following their successful partnership on the hit film ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’.

Kaushal described ‘Chhava’ as a ‘very special’ project that has taken the most out of him physically and emotionally. He said, “It’s probably the film that’s taken the most out of me physically and emotionally. It was that kind of potent film in its drama, emotions and everything.” As the actor continues to push boundaries and take on diverse roles, his dedication and passion for his craft are evident in his words and actions.

He revealed that he enjoyed exploring the ‘Shakespearean drama’ aspect of the film, in addition to the historical elements. Kaushal plays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in the movie.

While the shooting for ‘Chhava’ has been completed, Kaushal shared that the film is currently in the post-production stage. He mentioned that composer AR Rahman is working on the score and music and a significant number of visual effects are being incorporated into the movie.

Kaushal stated that the makers are yet to decide on a release date for ‘Chhava’, as they are waiting to see how long the post-production process will take. He expressed his belief that once they have a better idea of the timeline, they will be able to finalise the release date.

In addition to ‘Chhava’, Vicky Kaushal has several other exciting projects in the pipeline including Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic ‘Love and War’, where he will reunite with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.