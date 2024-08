Vicky Kaushal at ICW finale: Outfits reminded me of my wedding

New Delhi: National Award winner Vicky Kaushal said that he was reminded of his wedding with Bollywood star Katrina Kaif as he walked the ramp for designers Falguni Shane Peacock at the grand finale of the ‘Hyundai FDCI India Couture Week 2024’.

Designer duo and real-life couple Falguni Peacock and Shane Peacock presented their latest collection "Rang Mahal" on the last day of the fashion gala on Wednesday.

The actor, currently basking in the success of "Bad Newz", turned showstopper for the couturiers along with Rashmika Mandanna, his co-star in the upcoming period drama "Chhava".

Vicky, who tied the knot with Katrina in December 2021, said the "outstanding" detailing in the garments of the clothing line made him want to ring up his wife before he stepped onto the stage.

"I was watching the show backstage live on the Instagram page of Falguni Shane Peacock because I wanted to see what the energy was. I was genuinely blown away by the work you guys have created. The detailing, royalty, and grandeur was amazing. To be very honest, I really felt like calling Katrina and telling her. So many of the outfits reminded me of my wedding because of the things she wanted particularly. I was like, 'This! I spotted that and that!' Katrina is currently on a flight. I'll tell her eventually. Thank you for making me a small part of this beautiful show," Vicky said at the post-show press conference here.

For their nuptials, Katrina was dressed in a red ‘lehenga’ and Vicky had donned an ivory ‘sherwani’, both designed by celebrity favourite fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

At the grand finale, Vicky looked dapper in a beige-coloured buttoned-up ‘Benaras’ brocade ‘sherwani’ with straight pants and Rashmika was grace personified in an ivory ‘lehenga-choli’ with pearl embellishments, intricate embroidery and glittering sequins with a long train.

Rashmika thanked the designers for creating "masterpieces" one after the other.

"I felt like an Indian princess wearing a (garment by) Falguni Shane Peacock. I feel beautiful, gorgeous, confident and super comfortable in it. I think that's what fashion's about," she added.

The show was also attended by celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, who blew kisses to Vicky and Rashmika when they spotted her cheering for the showstoppers as they posed for the shutterbugs.

It was a special night for Falguni Shane Peacock, who marked the 20th year of their fashion label by showcasing "Rang Mahal" at the grand finale.

Shane, one half of the brand, thanked the guests and media for turning up for the closing despite torrential rains that lashed the capital on Wednesday.

The designers further said they were "thrilled" to mark Falguni Shane Peacock's 20th anniversary with the event.

"‘Rang Mahal’ is more than just a collection - it is a homage to the artisans, the storytellers and the custodians of our cultural legacy. As each model graces the runway, they carry with them the spirit of India's past and the promise of its future, wrapped in the splendour of our cultural history, preserved and celebrated through fashion," they said.

A troupe of Contemporary dancers kickstarted the finale with a live sitar rendition of Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love" and later blended the modern dance with the 'todas' of Kathak.

The energy of the show was maintained throughout by the musical ensemble ‘The Bombay Choir’, who belted out a range of tracks from the thrilling "Game of Thrones" theme, AR Rahman's rousing patriotic numbers "Maa Tujhe Salaam" and "Vande Mataram", love ballads "Tere Hawaale" from "Laal Singh Chaddha" and "Zara Si Dil Mein De Jagah Tu" from "Jannat" to Amir Khusro's popular ghazal "Chaap Tilak".

Falguni Shane Peacock's "Rang Mahal" is an haute couture collection inspired by the regal and dreamy aspects of India's royal heritage. It drew heavily from several traditional Indian symbols, including the Taj Mahal, tigers, cows, parrots, peacocks, swans, horses, elephants, palaces, ‘diyas’, ‘sitar’, banyan tree, peepal leaf, roses and conches.

This was also the first time the designers have worked with Indian weaves and textiles, highlighting the unparalleled skill and craftsmanship of indigenous weavers.

There were sarees, evening gowns and lehenga sarees for women, whereas men were dressed in ‘sherwanis’. Luxurious ‘Kanjeevaram’ silks woven with real gold and silver ‘zari’ threads, rich velvets and intricate ‘Chikankari’ embroideries featured prominently in the apparel. The colour palette ranged from white, ivory, beige, blue, green, red to black.

The ‘Hyundai FDCI India Couture Week 2024’ commenced on July 24.