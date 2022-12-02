Vicky Kaushal always puts the audience first

Vicky Kaushal is known for his brilliant roles. Whether it was 'Masaan' (2015), 'Raazi' (2018), 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' (2019) or 'Sardar Udham' (2021), the Bollywood actor has played some deep, intense roles on screen, winning the hearts of the audience with every movie of his.

Now the 34-year-old is all set for a massive image change with 'Govinda Naam Mera', which is a light and breezy comedy, co-starring Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

In a recent interview, Vicky opened up about how he chooses a project. Talking about the same, the actor told a leading media house that for him, his audience always comes first. So he puts himself in their shoes and decides if he would like to see that particular project or not. Secondly, the 'Uri' star also wonders if it is something that he has not done before and if these two boxes are checked, then he is 'very happy'.

Moving on, the 'Masaan' star said that he would like to pick a variety of roles in his career. So, if he is showing his serious side in one movie, the next can be a comedy, action, romance or action.

After 'Govinda Naam Mera', Vicky Kaushal will be seen next in 'Sam Bahadur', which is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. He recently gave a peek with a mini teaser of the same, in which he could be seen walking with his back facing the camera. The movie will be released in December of next year.