‘Viacom18 Studios’ and ‘Tipping Point’ unveil their future project slate

Mumbai: ‘Viacom18 Studios’ and ‘Tipping Point’ on Monday announced their future project slate, which includes films such as "Fighter", billed as India’s first aerial action film, Karan Johar's "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" and the sequel of "OMG - Oh My God!".

Also part of the line-up are "Dhak Dhak", a coming of age journey of four unlikely women bikers starring Fatima Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza and Sanjana Sanghi; courtroom family drama "Shastry Vs Shastry" featuring Paresh Rawal; Huma Qureshi-starrer "Single Salma" and "Suspect", an intriguing thriller starring Nana Patekar and Meezan Jaffery.

“Our mission is focused on curating a compelling and diverse slate of stories from the most talented creators in various forms, narrative styles and languages that connect with the hearts of the viewers irrespective of the screens they play on,” said Ajit Andhare, COO of ‘Viacom18 Studios’, in a statement.

In addition to the movies, the slate features 10 new web series from ‘Tipping Point’, a young digital content brand under the ‘Viacom18 Studios’ umbrella.

They include: "Gaanth", a Delhi-set crime thriller; "Transition", a reality series that follows the journey of a trans woman; "Kaalkoot", an investigative drama that hits hard as a social commentary; "Boots, Belts and Berets", a heartwarming coming-of-age story of academy freshers turning to men in uniform; "Mahim", an adaptation of Jerry Pinto’s book set in Mumbai and "Cheeku", a coming-of-age story of a 24-year-old man from the Tamil Brahmin Iyer community in Mumbai, to name a few.

Besides these titles, the ‘Viacom18 Studios’ Hollywood roster includes Tom Cruise's upcoming spy action adventure "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" and "Transformers: Rise of The Beasts", the seventh instalment of the ‘Transformers’ franchise.