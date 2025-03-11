Veteran filmmaker Prabhat Roy returns to direction at 81

They say age is just a number and legendary filmmaker Prabhat Roy is living proof of that. At 81, he has no plans to slow down. In fact, he is on the verge of completing his latest Bengali film, ‘Bolai’, based on a story by Rabindranath Tagore. The film also marks the return of iconic musician Kabir Suman as its composer, reuniting him with Roy after their collaboration on ‘Sedin Chaitramas’ in 1997.

Recently, the veteran director turned 81 and on Monday, his daughter Ekta Bhattacharya hosted a grand celebration in his honour. During the event, the ‘Shwet Pathorer Thala’ director officially announced ‘Bolai’. Ekta, playing a key role in the project, isn’t only co-directing but also handling the screenplay, dialogues and poster design.

The evening saw a gathering of eminent personalities from the Bengali film industry, including Victor Banerjee, Chiranjeet Chakraborty with his wife; Rituparna Sengupta, Indrani Dutta, Dipankar De, Dolon Roy, Abir Chatterjee, Anirban Chakrabarti, Srijit Mukherji, Kaushik Ganguly and others. The celebration also included a cake-cutting ceremony with Banerjee, who quipped, “I never imagined a film like ‘Lathi’ would win a National Award. Now, we need ‘Lathi 2’!”