Veteran actor Tanuja soon to be discharged from hospital

Veteran actor Tanuja, mother to actor Kajol and mother-in-law of actor Ajay Devgn, was admitted to a Mumbai hospital on Sunday evening. Sources said that the 80-year-old actor has been admitted due to age-related illness and is under observation at the ICU of a hospital in the city’s Juhu.

“She is under observation and is doing well. There’s nothing to worry about,” a PTI report said.

Daughter of filmmaker Kumarsen Samarth and actor Shobhna Samarth, Tanuja has worked extensively in Hindi and Bengali cinema. She married filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee and has two daughters, actors Kajol and Tanisha.

She started her film career with her elder sister Nutan in ‘Hamari Beti’ (1950) as a child actor. As a leading lady, her first film was ‘Hamari Yaad Aayegi’ (1961). She went on to star in ‘Baharein Phir Bhi Ayengi’ (1966), ‘Jewel Thief’ (1969), ‘Paisa Ya Pyaar’ (1969), ‘Haathi Mere Saathi’ (1971) and ‘Mere Jeevan Sathi’ (1972).

In Bengali cinema, she worked in films such as ‘Deya Neya’ (1963), ‘Anthony-Firingee’ (1967), ‘Teen Bhuvaner Parey’ (1969), Rajkumari (1970) and many others.