Veteran actor Sameer Khakhar passes away at 71

Mumbai: Veteran actor Sameer Khakhar, best known for his roles in TV shows such as ‘Nukkad’ and ‘Circus’, passed away at a hospital here on Wednesday morning due to multiple organ failure, his younger brother Ganesh Khakhar said.

He was 71.

Ganesh said Sameer Khakhar was admitted to MM Hospital in Borivali in suburban Mumbai on Tuesday morning following respiratory issues.

“He had respiratory problems since yesterday and later he went into an unconscious state, so we had called the doctor at home and he asked us to hospitalise him. He was admitted to the intensive care unit of MM Hospital. Slowly and gradually, he suffered multiple organs failure, he was unconscious and then he collapsed. He passed away at 4.30 am today,” Ganesh Khakhar told PTI on Wednesday.

Some of Sameer Khakhar’s notable work includes TV show ‘Shrimaan Shrimati’ and films such as ‘Parinda’, Salman Khan-starrer ‘Jai Ho’, Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra’s ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’, Sudhir Mishra-directed ‘Serious Men’ and Vikas Bahl’s web-series ‘Sunflower’.

His most memorable role perhaps was Khopdi in the classic TV serial ‘Nukkad’.

Sameer Khakhar is survived by his wife.

The last rites were held at 10.30 am at a crematorium in Borivali.