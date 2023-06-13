Veteran actor Kazan Khan no more

Renowned actor Kazan Khan, recognised for his portrayal of villainous characters in South Indian films, tragically passed away following a heart attack. NM Badusha, a production controller and producer, confirmed the heartbreaking news of the actor’s demise on his ‘Facebook’ page.

Kazan Khan’s unexpected death has sent shockwaves throughout the Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada film industries.

On Monday, the news of Kazan’s demise was revealed by NM Badusha through a heartfelt ‘Facebook’ post. Accompanied by a photo of Kazan, Badusha expressed his condolences and shared the tragic news with his followers.

In 1992, Kazan Khan made his debut as Boopathy in the film ‘Senthamizh Paattu’. Throughout his career, he appeared in a multitude of movies, including ‘En Aasai Machan’, ‘Musthaffaa’, ‘Veluchami’ and more. He portrayed several iconic characters in films such as ‘Sethupathi IPS’, ‘Kattumarakkaran’ and ‘Mappillai Gounder’.

Notably, he excelled in comical villain roles, as seen in movies like ‘Ullathai Allitha’, ‘Naam Iruvar Namakku Iruvar’ and ‘Priyamanavale’. His final film was ‘Lailaa O Lailaa’ in 2015. Kazan Khan showcased his talent across Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada cinema, having acted in over 50 films in total.

Actor Dileep, who worked with the late actor in ‘CID Moosa’ and’ Ivan Maryadaraman’, paid tribute to the actor on his social media handle and wrote, “Hearty condolences, Kazan Khan.”