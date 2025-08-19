Veteran actor Achyut Potdar leaves the world at 91

Veteran actor Achyut Potdar passed away at the age of 91 in Thane, Mumbai. He was known for playing several memorable roles in Hindi and Marathi cinema as well as television shows. According to reports, the actor was admitted to Jupiter Hospital in Thane after he faced some health issues. However, he couldn’t survive and passed away on Monday.

It’s also reported that his final rites will be held on Tuesday in Mumbai. Over the course of his long career, he acted in more than 125 Hindi and Marathi films and nearly 100 television serials. Hansal Mehta paid his last respect and wrote on ‘X’, “I was a fan of his character as Jaggu dada’s father. The line ‘Ae Jaggu’ from ‘Angaar’ made me his permanent fan. It was a privilege to have directed him in my directorial debut, ‘Jayate’. He played a professional medical witness. Amazing timing and a super caustic sense of humour. Go well, Achyut.”

In recent years, Achyut became widely recognised in Hindi cinema for playing the unforgettable role of the engineering professor in Aamir Khan’s superhit film ‘3 Idiots’. His dialogue from the Aamir Khan film was a part of several viral memes.

His other notable works include acclaimed films such as ‘Aakrosh’, ‘Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyoon Aata Hai’, ‘Ardh Satya’, ‘Tezaab’, ‘Parinda’, ‘Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman’, ‘Dilwale’, ‘Yeh Dillagi’, ‘Rangeela’, ‘Mrityudand’, ‘Yeshwant’, ‘Ishq’, ‘Vaastav’, ‘Aa Ab Laut Chalen’, ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’, ‘Parineeta’, ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’, ‘Dabangg 2’, ‘Ventilator’ and many others.

Before beginning his acting career, Achyut Potdar had served in the Indian Armed Forces and later worked at the Indian Oil Company. He started pursuing acting in films and television shows in the 1980s, eventually becoming one of the most recognisable faces in both the Hindi and Marathi entertainment industries.