Very rarely do actresses get to hold an IP: Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu is celebrating the year-end in the best way possible, as she is riding high on the success of ‘Dunki’. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the movie garnered love and appreciation from critics and audiences alike.

Taapsee plans to keep up the good work, as in 2024 she will be releasing the sequel to her much-loved project ‘Haseen Dillruba’.

During her conversation with a popular entertainment news agency, she spoke about ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ and mentioned that it is in the editing phase as of now.

The ‘Badla’ star, who has seen a few segments of the sequel, assures that ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba’ is more engaging and intriguing and is a definite step up from the last instalment.

Acknowledging the fact that, be it her character or Vikrant Massey’s, both have been well received by the audience, the actors are more confident and are sure that they are going to live up to their expectations.

Further, Taapsee Pannu mentioned that it is a rare sight to see an actress hold on to an IP. Giving an example of Rani Mukerji and her franchise ‘Mardani’, Taapsee said that she wishes to keep pushing the boundaries.

Coming from the genre of romantic thriller, ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba’ will have Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey in the lead. The first instalment of this franchise, ‘Haseen Dillruba’, kept the audiences glued to the edge of their seats and the same effect is expected from the sequel.