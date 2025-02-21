Veer Pahariya says trolling opened ‘avenues’ for him

Veer Pahariya addressed the trolling he faced for his performance in ‘Sky Force’ and his dance steps in the film’s song ‘Rang’, claiming it opened many doors for him. The actor asked the trolls to keep targeting him, saying that thanks to the memes, people now know him and he is getting more work.

When asked about the hate he received after the film, co-starring Akshay Kumar, came out, Veer told ‘Hauterfly’, “I love it. I live for it. My whole life I’ve looked up to actors who get trolled and who have lookalikes and they become memes. Now, I have become a meme. This dance has immortalised me. Who knew me 20 days ago? Now if I do ‘langdi’ here, they will recognise me.” The actor was talking about his song ‘Rang’ from ‘Sky Force’, in which he was seen performing a hook step termed ‘langdi’.

Veer, who leaned into his reputation as a meme favourite, said, “I will say this for the first time - ever since the song came and went viral, my engagement soared and avenues opened up for me. I have already performed at two weddings.”

The actor is getting many offers to perform at weddings, which he described as ‘every actor’s dream’. “I have performed at two weddings. I did the hook step with the bride. So many work opportunities have opened because people now know who I am. I have got a hit song. I have got weddings, which is every actor’s dream - to be able to dance and perform at weddings. Hot date mili mujhe iss troll ki vajah se, mazaa aa raha hai yaar.”

Asked if it was ‘worth it’, Veer replied, “I don’t think ever anything is bad. Jo bhi hota hai achchje ke liye hota hai. I will request the trolls to target me so that I get more offers to perform at weddings and I earn more.”