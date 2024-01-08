Vedang Raina talks about working with star kids in ‘The Archies’

In an interview with ‘Zoom’, Vedang Raina, known for his role in ‘The Archies’, delved into his transformative journey in the entertainment industry.

Reflecting on the success of the film that altered his career trajectory, the young actor expressed profound gratitude for the opportunity.

Recalling his audition process for ‘The Archies’, he revealed that he auditioned for Archie’s character but eventually landed the role of Reggie after multiple rounds of tests, culminating in an audition with director Zoya Akhtar.

Raina, coming from a scholarly background, excelled academically but eventually shifted gears from academics to explore the realm of performing arts. Initially involved in music, he transitioned to acting, discovering his passion for the craft along the way.

Regarding his experience working with star kids Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor in ‘The Archies’, Raina debunked assumptions about preferential treatment, emphasising the camaraderie and support within the cast.

He further highlighted the cohesive nature of their collaboration, stating that their industry backgrounds never crossed his mind during the project.

Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’ started streaming on November 22, 2023. Starring Vedang Raina, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and many others, the movie received mostly mediocre reviews from the audience.