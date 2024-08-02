'Vedaa' is a very important film for Sharvari's 'survival'

Sharvari recently talked about why her upcoming film ‘Vedaa’ is important for her and ‘her survival’. “I hope ‘Vedaa’ becomes a huge success for us all. I’m very greedy. I want all my films to be hits! I came into this industry. My first film didn’t do well and then I had to wait for three years because of the pandemic for my films to release and do well,” she said.

Sharvari said that she is ‘hugely’ thankful to filmmaker Nikkhil Advani for his faith and support in giving her such an important film and a role like ‘Vedaa.’ “When just a couple of people were backing me in the industry, it’s a debt I will never be able to repay. ‘Vedaa’ is a very important film for me, for my survival and my growth.”

The actress, who is currently basking in the success of her latest releases ‘Munjya’ and ‘Maharaj’, called herself a ‘director’s actor’.

“I’m honestly just so happy right now to enjoy this moment and I can have this special moment in my life because of my director Nikkhil Advani and his unflinching faith in me. I decided to be an actor because of my love of the craft. I’m a director’s actor and I submit to the story and that’s my priority. So, what people are loving is all Nikkhil sir’s vision for ‘Vedaa’,” she said.

Sharvari wished all the success to her co-star John Abraham, who she said guided her every step of the way.

“I want ‘Vedaa’ to be a huge hit for Nikkhil sir, Monisha ma’am, Madhu ma’am and for John, who also trusted me to play this part and guided me every step of the way as a true mentor. John’s guidance and his words of advice will always ring in my ears. Imagine I’m doing action with the biggest action superstar in this country! It’s a dream come true for me,” she said.