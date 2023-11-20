Varun, Sidharth are ready to spill bean on each other in KWK Season 8

Karan Johar’s chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ Season 8 is all set to feature Varun Dhawan, along with his ‘Student of the Year’ co-star Sidharth Malhotra, in the upcoming episode. To spice up the audiences’ lives and bring them closer to their favourite stars, this time the conversations will be edgier, crazier and candid, with no room to escape.

This time on ‘Koffee with Karan’, the OG students will be seen catching up for a much-needed reunion as these handsome hunks and ace actors have returned to the couch together and this time around they are set to spill the beans and take a trip down memory lane.

These stunning men will be seen arriving in style to grace the iconic couch with the next episode of the popular chat show, which guarantees to bring a dose of laughter and entertainment for the fans and gossip lovers.

Welcoming the Bollywood stars on the couch, host Karan Johar said, “They’re ideal husbands to the world, but on my couch, these boys are nothing but just Kens’ without their Barbies’.”

Talking about how the film initiates controversies, Varun Dhawan said, “In my dad’s film, there is a character called Shaadiram GharJode. He is Karan Johar ghar tode!”

Karan Johar asked, “One thing Varun has that you don’t?” Quirky as ever, Sidharth Malhotra answered, “A big ass.”

“He has a bubble butt”, added Karan.