Varun Sharma All Set To End The Year 'With The Biggest Film' Of His Life

Bollywood actor Varun Sharma is gearing up for the release of Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus', in which he co-stars alongside Ranveer Singh. The actor has indeed come a long way and has gifted his fans with a bunch of comic characters, right from 'Fukrey' to 'Roohi'.

Speaking of 'Fukrey', the film recently clocked five years. Sharing a post on social media about the same, he shared, "Our common madness is what drove the film and while shooting it this time around, I realised we haven't changed a bit. The energy of the 'Fukrey' set is still as mad and unmatchable. There is such great love for my characters like Choocha ('Fukrey') and Sexa ('Chhichhore'), which is so beautiful for me. I want to be known by my character names more than by my own name and that will be my biggest win. It's the toughest to put a smile on anyone's face and I am glad I make people laugh."

Now that the actor is busy with 'Cirkus' promotions, the actor said, "I am ending the year with the biggest film of my life. It's a special experience working with Rohit Shetty sir and Ranveer Singh. With 'Fukrey' finishing five years and now amid 'Cirkus' promotions, I am just amazed at how far life has come and how much love has come my way. I am eternally grateful for it all. My comments section of the post is flooded with requests for the third part. We've finished our shoot and the film will be out soon. The film is a piece of our hearts and I can't wait for the world to watch it."