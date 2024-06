Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal welcome their first child

Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal have become parents to a baby girl.

The 37-year-old actor shared the news on ‘Instagram’, posting an animated video which stated that the baby was born on Monday.

"Our baby girl is here. Thank ypu for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby," Dhawan wrote in the caption.

Several industry colleagues, including Karan Johar, actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanya Malhotra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra congratulated the couple.

Dhawan will be next seen in action drama “Baby John”, scheduled for release in theatres this year.

The actor is also awaiting the premiere of his OTT series “Citadel: Honey Bunny”, co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu.