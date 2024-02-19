Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal expecting first child

Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal are expecting their first child together.

The 36-year-old actor shared the news on ‘Instagram’ on Sunday and posted a picture with Natasha, a fashion designer, showing off her baby bump.

"We are pregnant. Need all your blessings and love. #myfamilymystrength," Dhawan wrote in the caption.

Dhawan and Dalal, 35, tied the knot in January 2021 after dating for several years.

Several industry colleagues, including actors Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Karan Johar, sent their best wishes to the couple.

Dhawan will be next seen in action drama "Baby John", scheduled for release in theatres on May 31. The actor is also awaiting the premiere of his OTT series "Citadel India", co-starring Ruth Prahbhu.