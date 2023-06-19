Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' to premiere on Prime Video' in July

‘Prime Video’, India’s most-loved entertainment destination, announced that it will globally premiere the highly anticipated film ‘Bawaal’, a love story by Sajid Nadiadwala’s production banner ‘Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’ in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Earthsky Pictures’.

Directed by the much-acclaimed Nitesh Tiwari, ‘Bawaal’ features Varun Dhawan and Jahnvi Kapoor, who will be seen on screen for the first time together.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala said, “ ‘Bawaal’ is a very special film for me and one of my most ambitious projects. It has been an absolute joy to produce this film, which has been directed by my most loved filmmaker, Nitesh Tiwari, with Varun and Jahnvi giving their very best in their first film together. I am very proud of ‘Bawaal’ and I am thrilled to announce its worldwide premiere on ‘Prime Video’ this July. I am excited by the prospect of this film breaking down the barriers of geographies and reaching audiences in more than 200 countries and territories simultaneously. This story deserves a grand worldwide premiere and I am delighted to have joined forces with ‘Prime Video’, which has an incredible global reach.”

“Shot across three Indian locations and five European countries, ‘Bawaal’ has a captivating storyline, dramatic visuals and absolutely amazing chemistry between the lead talents Varun and Jahnvi. I believe that the worldwide premiere on ‘Prime Video’ will help us take ‘Bawaal’ to audiences in India and across borders. We have worked with immense passion and commitment to bring this film to our audiences and now we can’t wait to hear their reactions,” added director Nitesh Tiwari.