Varun Dhawan celebrates 10 years of ‘ABCD 2’: So many memories

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan walked down memory lane as he shared a throwback video from the sets of his film “ABCD 2”, marking the film’s 10th anniversary.

Directed by Remo D'Souza, the film also featured Shraddha Kapoor and released on June 19, 2015.

Dhawan posted a video on his ‘Instagram’ handle on Friday morning, featuring the bts (behind-the-scenes) of the film's wrap party.

"10 years of #abcd2. #bts of the wrap party of #abcd2. So many memories so much energy and just the most awesome people to work with. I remember this wrap party so well with all of us Just dancing on Hindi masala songs," he captioned the post.

The film was the second instalment in the "ABCD" franchise after the first release in 2013, which starred Prabhu Deva, Ganesh Acharya, Kay Kay Menon, alongside dancers Salman Yusuff Khan, Dharmesh Yelande, Lauren Gottlieb, Bhavna Khanduja, Punit Pathak and others.

Prabhu Deva, Gottlieb, Juyal, Pathak and Yelande returned for the second instalment.

Dhawan will next feature alongside Janhvi Kapoor in "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari", from Shashank Khaitan. The film is slated to hit the big screen on September 12.