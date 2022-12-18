Varun Dhawan Calls 2022 'A Strange Year'

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who opened up about his recent film Bhediya's box-office performance, said that he expected the film to do better. On the flip side, he also said that apart from the box-office factor, he does movies because sometimes the characters are 'unmissable' for him as an actor.

In an interview with a leading news agency, the actor said that he hit a roadblock and felt burnt out when there was a lockdown in the country. Varun said that he waited for a long time before signing 'Jugjugg Jeeyo', 'Bhediya' and Nitesh Tiwari's 'Bawaal' and added that he is proud of these three films.

Talking about Bhediya's box-office performance, Varun said, "It has been such a strange year with films trying to get people back to theatres. I expected 'Bhediya' to do better box-office numbers than it did. Having said that, I am grateful that people have seen the film in cinemas and its collection is higher than that of many. It tells you that you should try and do better."

The Amar Kaushik-directed comedy-horror film 'Bhediya' made Rs 64.10 crore at the box office. The film also starred Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee.

Varun further added, "Honestly, when I have to cut down my price to do these films, I will do it because a film calls out to the artiste in you. My approach is simple - we should make a good film and the producer should not lose money. The box office is important, but sometimes, I want to do movies because they are unmissable for the actor in me."