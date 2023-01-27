Variety’s Artisans Award to be felicitated to music composer M M Keeravani

M M Keeravaani, ‘RRR’ composer and ‘Naatu Naatu’ songwriter; Catherine Martin, costume designer, production designer and producer on ‘Elvis’; Claudio Miranda, cinematographer of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and Florencia Martin, production designer for ‘Babylon’ are among the recipients of Variety’s Artisans Awards.

The honourees will be feted at the Santa Barbara Film Festival on February 13 at the Arlington Theatre, reported ‘Variety’.

Now in its ninth year, Variety’s partnership with the Santa Barbara Film Festival celebrates the artisans who have showcased the most innovative work of the year in their craft.

“From big-budget productions to independent cinema, artisans have shown us this past year the strength and vitality of the collaborative process in filmmaking and we at SBIFF cherish our partnership with ‘Variety’ and the opportunity to spotlight the accomplishments of these singular artists,” said Roger Durling, the festival’s executive director.

Jazz Tangcay, Variety’s senior artisans’ editor, will moderate a panel conversation as well as one-on-one conversations.

“This has been an incredible year for cinema, with a phenomenal showcasing of crafts,” she said.