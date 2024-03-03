MillenniumPost
Vardhan Puri talks about working in 'Bloody Ishq'

BY Agencies3 March 2024 5:09 PM GMT
Actor Vardhan Puri recently concluded shooting for the upcoming project ‘Bloody Ishq’ and said that the film belongs to a world that Vikram Bhatt is a master of.

“Yes, the principal photography has been wrapped and it has been a ‘bloody’ wholesome experience working with Vikram Bhatt, Mahesh sahab and my co-actor and now friend, Avika Gor. I can safely say it has been an experience I will value forever,” said Vardhan.

Talking about the genre, Vardhan shared, “The film belongs to a world that Vikram is a master of. Just watching him and Mahesh Bhatt construct scenes every day and systematically put things together was both pleasurable and a great learning experience.”

The actor then went on to praise his co-star, Avika.

“Working alongside such a compelling story, such an experienced technical team and fine co-artists like Avika Gor was truly incredible. We all strongly believe that we are creating a unique film experience,” he added.

Meanwhile, Vardhan will also be seen in the romantic comedy film ‘Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story’, directed by Kunal Kohli.

Agencies

