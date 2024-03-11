Vanessa Hudgens expecting her first child, flaunts baby bump at Oscars

Los Angeles: Actor-singer Vanessa Hudgens is set to welcome her first child with husband, professional baseball player Cole Tucker.

Hudgens debuted her baby bump at the red carpet of the 96th edition of the Oscars on Sunday night.

She was dressed in a high-neck and sweeping black bodycon gown, which accentuated her belly.

The “Tick, Tick... Boom!'” star, who co-hosted ABC's programme "Countdown to the Oscars: On the Red Carpet Live!", also caressed the baby bump as she posed for the cameras. Hudgens, 35 and Tucker, 27, got married last December after dating for almost two years.