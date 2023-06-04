Urvashi Rautela says 'Bollywood failed Parveen Babi'

Urvashi Rautela is reportedly preparing to begin shooting for her next project, which is a biopic on the late actor Parveen Babi. The actor took to ‘Instagram’ to share a brief note, in which she said that ‘Bollywood failed Parveen Babi’.

Rautela, who earlier claimed that she was at the Cannes Film Festival for the photocall launch of her film on Parveen Babi, recently took to ‘Instagram’ to share an update about the project. She shared a short clip on ‘Instagram’, showing the first page from the script of the film, which had the name of the director of the film as well. It showed that the yet-untitled biopic is directed by Wasim S Khan and written by Dhiraj Mishra. Urvashi captioned the post, saying, “Bollywood failed Parveen Babi, but I will make you proud. Parveen Babi, Om Namah Shivay. Trust the magic of new beginnings.”

Urvashi recently walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, where her claim that she attended the fest for the photocall launch of her film on Parveen Babi shocked many. A source told a leading media house: “So, Urvashi was there all by herself. There was no producer, writer or director. So, what is this photocall launch? It shows how much truth is in her claim. She hasn’t even revealed the names of the makers. She could have said that she wants to do or is thinking of doing but alleging that it is being made without the name of the team is definitely not credible.”

Parveen Babi is known for her performances in films including ‘Deewar’ (1975), ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’ (1977) and ‘Suhaag’ (1979). She died in 2005 after multiple organ failures.

Urvashi was last seen in ‘Inspector Avinash’, which also starred Randeep Hooda, Amit Sial, Abhimanyu Singh and Freddy Daruwala. The show was released on ‘Jio Cinemas’ on May 18.