Urmila Matondkar reveals she was questioned for starring in ‘Kaun’

Urmila Matondkar recently spoke about 25 years of her psychological suspense thriller ‘Kaun’ and recalled how she was asked by a producer why would she choose to headline a film like that.

‘Kaun’ was directed by Ram Gopal Varma and written by Anurag Kashyap. The film co-starred Manoj Bajpayee and garnered acclaim for its taut screenplay, suspense and performances.

In an interview with a leading media house, Urmila said that ‘Kaun’ was a result of a ‘bunch of crazy people’ coming together, with her being ‘the craziest of all’.

While ‘Kaun’ got acclaim - and has since become a cult film - it wasn’t a blockbuster success.

“I was constantly screaming in my interviews that you can’t expect it to become ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ or ‘Judaai’ because it is not made with that kind of mindset, budget or intent. A producer came to me and said, ‘How could you even do a role like that’?” she said.

For Urmila Matondkar, ‘Kaun’ happened after the massive success of ‘Rangeela’ and naturally, the film for her was a ‘risk’.