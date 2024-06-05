Uorfi Javed says she was treated badly on TV sets

Uorfi Javed, who is now known for being a social media influencer, started her career in the entertainment industry as a TV actor. Recently, when she was asked if she would ever try acting on TV again, she rejected the idea as soon as she heard it. The social media influencer shared that her experience in the TV industry was not pleasant and said that she found herself working in terrible working conditions.

Talking to ‘Bollywood Bubble’, Uorfi said that her experience was ‘not good at all’. “If you are not a lead actor, then it is very difficult. They don’t treat you nicely at all. On some sets, they behave very badly. They treat you like an animal. Some production houses are terrible,” she said.

Uorfi said that some people don’t pay on time and even when they do, it’s heavily deducted from what was previously promised. “I was in a very bad state working on TV. I was still playing a side character. They made me cry a lot,” she said. Not just TV shows, Uorfi said that she would rather stay away from ‘Bigg Boss’ as well. She first shot to fame after she appeared in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ but was evicted in just one week.

“I don’t think I will go to ‘Bigg Boss’ now. It was a very fruitful opportunity. I am very grateful to the makers and I am very grateful that I got that opportunity because everything got started after that, but I don’t think I can do it again,” she said.