Uorfi Javed & Nikita Luther win ‘The Traitors’

Like us, you must have been rooting for Elnaaz Nourouzi or Purav Jha to win the crown of ‘The Traitors’, but alas, it is Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther who emerged victorious in this reality game show of deception and betrayals.

Hosted by Karan Johar and filmed at the stunning Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, the finale on ‘Amazon Prime’ capped off a thrilling season filled with explosive confrontations, evolving alliances and edge-of-the-seat gameplay. The duo shared the prize of Rs 70.5 lakh after outsmarting 18 celebrity competitors, including Raj Kundra, Anshula Kapoor, Ashish Vidyarthi, Maheep Kapoor, Mukesh Chhabra and others.

Uorfi, who emerged as a fierce player in the final weeks reacting to the victory of the innocents, said, “‘The Traitors’ was the wildest roller coaster I’ve ever been on - emotionally, psychologically and physically draining in every way possible. It made me question everything and everyone and yet somehow still helped me find my strength. People saw me as the wild card, the chaos, but I brought heart, instincts and honesty to the game. I wasn’t pretending. I wasn’t playing safe and I definitely wasn’t backing down. Winning ‘The Traitors’ isn’t just about surviving - it’s about standing in a room full of betrayal and still being unafraid to speak my truth. Together, Nikita and I unmasked and beat the traitors at their own game.”

Nikita, a professional poker player who stayed calm under pressure throughout, added, “I came into ‘The Traitors’ with a strategy rooted in logic and people-reading, but this game throws curveballs no one can prepare for. There were moments when it felt like I was one decision away from being out of the game, but Uorfi and I held the line. I adapted my strategy at every step of the way and played with logic and not pure emotion. This win is not just about beating the traitors - it is about proving that calm, steady gameplay with foresight still wins in the end,” she said.