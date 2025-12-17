Uniform gives us strength to play the part: Sunny Deol on 'Border 2' role

Mumbai: Sunny Deol said he is looking forward to ‘Border 2’ as it gave him a chance to play a soldier again.

The project is a follow-up to the 1997 blockbuster film ‘Border’, which featured Deol alongside Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff and Akshaye Khanna. The war epic was helmed by J P Dutta. The new movie is directed by Anurag Singh of Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Kesari’ fame.

“Whenever you wear the uniform, there’s an excitement that you feel and you feel you are also a soldier. We don’t train like soldiers, but we carry the same emotions inside us. It’s just that we get the opportunity to essay the character of a soldier and 99 percent of the time it is the uniform that gives us the strength to play the part, besides we’ve to add certain things from our end,” Deol said at the promotional event of ‘Border 2’.

Deol, who made his first public appearance here after his father Dharmendra’s death last month, teared up while mouthing a patriotic dialogue from the movie.

The makers launched the teaser of the film on Vijay Diwas, a day that celebrates the victory of the nation’s brave hearts at the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

Deol said it would be wrong to assume that today’s youth lack patriotism. “The country is our mother and today's youth also consider it as their mother and they will also protect it in the same way as their fathers and grandfathers did. We can call them Gen Z or by any other name, but they are our (Indian) children only and their passion (for the country) will remain the same. The country is our home. And if anything (bad) happens, you feel infuriated and then we don’t see in the right or left, we just walk straight ahead (in the battlefield),” the actor said.

Actors Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana and Anya Singh round out the cast of ‘Border 2’. Produced by ‘T-Series’ & J P Dutta’s ‘J P Films’, the film will release theatrically on January 23, 2026.