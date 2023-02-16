Unearthing nuances of creating culinary masterpieces

In a masterful display of culinary artistry, ‘Masters of Marriott Bonvoy’ and ‘Culinary Culture’ kickstart 2023 on a high note as they welcome ‘Dhamaka’ to India for the very first time. The brainchild of famed duo Roni Mazumdar and Chef Chintan Pandya of ‘Unapologetic Foods’, ‘Dhamaka’, as the name suggests, packs a punch of flavour and zest into its menu, which comprises quintessential favourites from the lands and roads less travelled in India.

‘Masters of Marriott Bonvoy’ and ‘Culinary Culture’ will play host to the leading chefs and food enthusiasts of the city for an exclusive meet and greet with Chef Chintan Pandya and Roni Mazumdar in conversation with Vir Sanghvi, India’s top food authority and Chairman of ‘Culinary Culture’. The duo will delve deep into their culinary journeys to unearth the nuances of creating culinary masterpieces from the rustic and raw pockets of an India that has been forgotten. Chintan Pandya will recreate the magic of ‘Dhamaka’ at the JW Marriott Aerocity, Delhi, with two small, exclusive dinners on February 24 and 25. This will be followed by two exclusive dinners at the JW Marriott Juhu in Mumbai on March 3 and 4.

A sneak peek into the menu delves into some of Dhamaka’s signature dishes, pieced together as regional specialties from all over India. The quintessential and colloquial ‘baingan’, the rich ‘saag’ and the irresistible ‘maachi’, ‘murg’ and mutton preparations will vie for attention with the house-made paneer’, the fresh ‘Mocha banana blossoms’ and the tender ‘kumb-mushrooms’. Dessert will be the perfectly balanced and not-too-sweet ‘kesar pista’ followed by the typical Indian style wrap to a delicious meal, with a juicy and luscious ‘paan’.