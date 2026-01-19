Two Oscars can be a burden: AR Rahman

AR Rahman may have recently confessed that not a lot of work came his way in the Hindi film industry in the past eight years. But in a new interview, he’s also revealed how the last six years were his busiest in recent memory as he composed for around 20-30 films between 2019 and 2025. Rahman said that ‘rampage’ was ‘intentional’ as he wanted to prove himself to a new generation.

“For the past six years, to be frank, when people come to you, the 1990s generation has a certain nostalgia, a certain affinity towards your music. The same goes for those born in the 2000s and so on for those from the next decade. They come and gaslight you. They say, ‘In the 1990s, you did ‘Roja’ (1992). That’s very good music, sir!’ That feels like now, you’re not doing good music, right? It actually harms your thinking if you’re not in your best mood,” said Rahman.

“So, I thought, ‘What if I go on a rampage and keep doing movies, songs after songs?’ So, every director who comes to me now says, ‘You’ve done such a great sequence in Mani (Ratnam) sir’s movie ‘Thug Life’. So, all the examples now are from the last six years. I’ve done 20-30 movies in the last six years. So, I’m safe now. I’ve got enough for the next generation. That was intentional,” Rahman added in the interview with ‘The Hollywood Reporter India’.

Over the past six years, AR Rahman has composed music for ‘Blinded By The Light’ in Hollywood; ‘Sarvam Thaala Mayam’, ‘Bigil’, ‘Iravin Nizhal’, ‘Cobra’, ‘Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu’, ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I and II’, ‘Pathu Thala’, ‘Maamannan’, ‘Ayalaan’, ‘Lal Salaam’, ‘Raayan’, ‘Kadhalikka Neramillai’ and ‘Thug Life’ in Tamil; ‘Shikara’, ‘99 Songs’, ‘Dil Bechara’, ‘Mimi’, ‘Atrangi Re’, ‘Heropanti 2’ and ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ in Bollywood and ‘Malayankunju’ in Malayalam.

“It’s the modern, the new me. You want to keep evolving, drop your formulas. We’re growing old, so is the listener. Whatever comes out of the radio or TV, I should like it first. I should not think I’m still doing my own style,” said Rahman, adding, “Whatever I’ve learnt, some of the stuff I keep, some of it I just throw. You jump onto what’s next. Even if it’s going to fail, it’s fine.”