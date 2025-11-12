Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle: Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon deliver double the drama and delight

This week’s episode of ‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’ brings together larger-than-life stories, laugh-out-loud confessions and a whole lot of Bollywood masala. Kajol and Twinkle are joined by Kriti Sanon and Vicky Kaushal for one unforgettable episode where laughter turns to belly-aching fun, secrets slip out between giggles and every story feels like a blockbuster. From haunted hotels to ‘Kriti heels’, congratulatory phone calls from Hrithik Roshan and even a shared ex between our hosts, this episode is sneaky, spicy and a full-on filmy ride!

Kajol recalls her hilarious first impression of Kriti from the ‘Dilwale’ sets, “Kriti, I remember my first impression of you actually. I was on the sets of ‘Dilwale’. Of course, I couldn’t see without my specs, so I remember I’m standing over there in the heat in Hyderabad. I was like, ‘Who’s that?’ I know most of the people by vague body language and I’m like, ‘Who is this tall person going from here?” Revealing that the ‘Dilwale’ hotel was haunted, Kriti says, “So, when we were there, my makeup artist at that point experienced something spooky in her room. Like someone tapped from behind and then suddenly all the makeup that she had kept on shelves fell down. The next day, Rohit Sir and the team went with a payal, doing cham cham cham cham outside their rooms, freaking people out.”

Kajol recounts what surprised her about Kriti, “To be honest, her height. It was more the working angle of it. We really had to adjust when we were sitting and doing scenes together. If we had to do a scene where we were standing together, I had two sets of heels. My one heel was my regular heel and my one heel was five and a half inches - my Kriti heels! They were my Kriti heels!! If there was a shot of us walking together, I had to be wearing ‘Kriti heels’ to be walking with her. So ya, that did surprise me.”

Vicky recalls his first ever encounter with Hrithik Roshan, “So I was, still am, such a huge fan of Hrithik Roshan. When his first film ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ had come out, everybody, every kid in the country, was mad about him. And I got to know my dad is working with him. Till then, I had never asked, ‘Papa, introduce me to him’. I didn’t even know what a film set was or how it worked. I was in the 10th standard, I still remember and I was like, ‘Can I get to meet him?’ And he played a trick on me. I don’t know for what reason, he was like, ‘But he only meets the children that know the dance step of Ek Pal Ka Jeena’. I had been practicing for three days. That I will meet Hrithik sir, he will say show me the step, I will do it and he will fall in love with me. That day, when I had gone on set, he was very sweet and we clicked pictures.”