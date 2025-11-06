Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle: A tête-à-tête with Farah Khan & Ananya Panday

When Farah Khan and Ananya Panday sat across Kajol and Twinkle for Prime Video’s ‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’, the conversations had to be refreshingly real. From Farah’s hilarious fall at Ananya’s house to Ananya opening up about her parents’ love story to Farah’s unforgettable scooter stunt story with Akshay Kumar, this episode delivered a perfect mix of laughter, savage comebacks, and Bollywood insiders.

Ananya and Farah left Kajol and Twinkle in splits, recalling when Farah wore Chunky Panday’s shirt. Ananya shared, “I was talking on the phone and she was having some very frantic conversation. My dog at that time was really unwell. So, he was a little blind. He was peeing at random spots. Then Farah went flying in the pee. She slipped and fell.” Farah added, “I got wet. They have it on CCTV, which Chunky shared to his entire family chat.” Ananya continued, “And then she wore my dad's shirt.” Farah joked that Chunky still won’t part with the shirt, saying, “He gave me one pachas rupee ka Goa ka shirt, pachas rupee ka (A shirt worth rupees 50 from Goa). This was three years ago. He still wants that shirt back.”

Farah recalled making Ananya cry while shooting a song for ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, revealing, “I shot one song with her for ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, where I made her cry.” Ananya laughed while recalling this and said, “I thought that, because I have grown up in front of her, she’ll be really nice to me. So, I was fully confident. But then I left the set in tears. I can really say I put my blood, tears and sweat into that scene.” She clarified with a chuckle, “I didn't actually put blood. I put sweat and tears into that scene.” Farah then quipped, “Then I told her that whichever heroine I make cry, they become big stars.”

In another laugh-out-loud moment, Farah narrated a story involving Akshay Kumar’s scooter stunt on a reality show gone wrong. She shared, “Akshay had to come on a scooter doing a stunt for ‘Jolly LLB’. He came to me and said, ‘Come on, sit behind me. I’ll do a wheelie and we'll both go like this’. I said, ‘Are you mad? I don’t want to fall’. He said, ‘You don’t trust me’. So, I said, ‘Okay, you show me the rehearsal’. So, he sat on that scooter and he had done a wheelie like that, falling flat on his back.”

Ananya reflected on her parents’ love story and her mom’s journey from VJ to reality show star, saying, “My mom was an air hostess right before she met my father. And then she was a VJ when I was born. She was actively working.” She went on to reveal how her parents first met and shared, “My dad and my mom actually met at a nightclub. Sometimes, you know, when you see an actor, you think you know them because you’re so used to watching them on screen. So, she was like, ‘Oh, hi’, to my dad, because she thought she knew him. But she had seen him on screen. And he was like, ‘Who’s this girl? She’s so cool and confident’.” During the episode, Ananya also candidly admitted, “I’m a lover girl. I’m a little bit of a romantic person.”

Farah opened up about power dynamics and breaking gender stereotypes: “I think the stupid thing is when people box a director into genders. I find feminism taking back because I’m a director and my gender has nothing to do with it. I did ‘Main Hoon Na’. If you remove my name, who’s to know that? So, the stupid thing is to expect that a woman will make a certain type of movie.”