Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle: Govinda and Chunky Panday Drop Truth Bombs

Govinda and Chunky Panday turned storytellers on Prime Video’s ‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’, bringing with them a mix of nostalgia, laughter and never-heard-before stories. Known for their chart-topping hits, iconic dance moves and unforgettable on-screen moments, the Aankhen-duo opened up about lesser-known chapters of their lives, from surprising family connections to shocking collaborations.

SRK’s Debut Has a Chunky Panday Connection: Turns out, Shah Rukh Khan’s debut show ‘Fauji’ has a connection with Chunky Panday even die-hard fans didn’t know about! “No one in our entire family ever became an actor. Yes, my maternal uncle used to do character roles. His name was Col. Raj Kapoor. He made the ‘Fauji’ serial with Shah Rukh,” said Panday.

When Govinda Danced with Samantha Fox: One of Govinda’s biggest highs was shooting a song with British pop sensation Samantha Fox! He recalled how it all began with Subir Mukherjee’s mother, who once helped his mother and years later, life came full circle when he agreed to star in his film not for money but only one dozen bananas and a coconut as his fee! “Then the song for the film came and when I saw her in front of me, I thought, ‘Oh my God, Samantha Fox!’,” said Govinda.

The Man Who Actually Gave Govinda His Iconic Dance Style: Govinda shared that while he learnt from Saroj Khan, it was Kamal Master ji who gave him his iconic groove. “So, Kamal Master gave me my own style. He showed me how to dance and express myself without speaking. So, whatever he would say, based on the lyrics, that’s how the dance in the song happened. That started with Kamal Master ji.”

The Doctor Household You Didn’t Know About: “I am a son of two doctors. My father was a heart surgeon, my mother a doctor and she knew everyone in the film industry,” Chunky Panday revealed that his mom wasn’t just any doctor, she was the go-to medical expert for Bollywood stars back in the day!