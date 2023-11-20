Twinkle Khanna is all about admiring Deepika Padukone!

Actor Twinkle Khanna recently offered support to Deepika Padukone amid criticism following Padukone’s candid revelations about her personal life on the talk show ‘Koffee with Karan’. During the show, Padukone shared details about their marriage, including their initial dating phase with Ranveer, when they seemingly dated others.

Twinkle Khanna expressed admiration for Deepika Padukone, highlighting that Padukone didn’t succumb to societal expectations by not immediately committing to the first interested suitor.

Instead, Deepika chose to explore relationships with other men while simultaneously being involved with her eventual husband.

Twinkle expressed bewilderment at the online trolling Padukone faced due to her candid revelations. Twinkle mentioned an incident where students at Banaras Hindu University enacted a play, depicting a girl portraying Deepika and male students acting as her past boyfriends. She defended Deepika’s logical approach to finding a suitable partner, likening it to choosing a couch, where one checks if it feels nice or not or has a good backrest or not.

During the much-debated episode, Deepika said that even though Ranveer and she were ‘technically allowed’ to date other people, they ‘would just keep coming back to each other’.

She said, “I did meet other people, but I wasn’t interested or excited by anyone else that I was seeing. In my mind, I was committed to him. So, I would meet other people, but at the back of my head, it was like, ‘I am going back to him’.”