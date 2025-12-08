TV actor Gaurav Khanna wins ‘Big Boss 19’

Mumbai: TV actor Gaurav Khanna is the winner of the popular reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss’ season 19 after he beat rival Farrhana Bhatt to claim the trophy. Show host and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan presented Khanna with the prize money of over Rs 50 lakh and the trophy.

“It is yet to sink in. It is very surreal for me now. I received so much love. What I love about it is that I didn’t change a bit. I am the same when I went inside the house and came out and people like that quality a lot. I didn’t change or faked anything,” Khanna told PTI in an interview.

The TV star, known for his roles in ‘Anupama’ and ‘CID’, said the turning point was when the superstar host expressed his desire to work with him. “I cried at that very moment,” he added. Asked what he will do with the winning amount, Khanna said he will take advantage of his MBA degree and invest it wisely.

Season 19 of the show, which kicked off on August 24, saw Bhatt emerge as the first runner-up. Bhatt, who has acted in movies like ‘Laila Majnu’ and ‘Notebook’, said she is happy that she got a chance to win many hearts while on the show.

The stand-up comedian Pranit More ended up in third spot. Content creator Tanya Mittal was in fourth position and composer Amaal Malik settled at fifth place.

The grand finale also saw Bollywood star Kartik Aryan promote his upcoming film ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ along with the co-star Ananya Pandey. TV actor Karan Kundrra and Sunny Leone and Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh also marked their attendance.

At the beginning of the show, Khan thanked ‘Big Boss’ fans and followers for their love and support for the contestants. He also paid tribute to the late superstar Dharmendra. Khan, who shared a personal bond with Dharmendra, said there won’t be anyone like the late superstar who gave 60 years of entertainment. An emotional Khan said he lost Dharmendra on his father Salim Khan’s birthday, which was on October 24.