Tusshar upset with 'boycott Bollywood' trend

With big-budget Bollywood films releasing in theatres post-pandemic, the film industry was supposed to revive. However, a lot of releases have suffered due to the 'boycott Bollywood' trend. Actor Tusshar Kapoor, who is currently gearing up for his next theatrical release, 'Maarrich', is quite upset about the ongoing trend.

In an interview with a leading news agency, Tusshar shared that, being a film buff, he genuinely waits for Fridays to go and watch a film in the theatre. And when it comes to the 'boycott Bollywood' trend, he hopes that all movies work, as it does not just help the actor, director or producer, but 'there are so many layers of people who have worked hard to make a movie possible'.

The Bollywood actor further added that there are spot boys, the setting department, the cameramen and so many other workers on a daily basis who are dependent on movies to be made. Everyone needs to go and watch movies.

He shared that it is not just actors; there are also the people who serve popcorn at the theatres, as their livelihoods also depend on the success or failure of movies. As a result, he believes that we should simply make all movies work.

Tusshar Kapoor's film 'Maarrich', which is a murder mystery, will hit theatres on December 9. The film also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Rahul Dev, Seerat Kapoor and Anita Hassanandani in pivotal roles.