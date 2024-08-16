Tusshar Kapoor calls ‘Golmaal’ a turning point in his career

Tusshar Kapoor’s journey in Bollywood was indeed fascinating. He started with a bang in 2001 with ‘Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai’, a blockbuster hit that established him as a promising newcomer. However, it’s his portrayal of Lucky in the ‘Golmaal’ franchise that truly stands out.

The actor shared that while ‘Golmaal’ is widely associated with him today, especially in urban areas and on social media, ‘Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai’ remains close to his heart.

He recalled that back when the film was released, there was no social media and he received a lot of fan mail from small towns. This debut film holds a special place for him because it was his first solo hero role and it connected with a different audience, especially in the Hindi heartland. For Kapoor, the success of ‘Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai’ is something that can’t be replicated.

Tusshar went on to say that ‘Golmaal’ has been like a lifeline for his career. He acknowledged that he needed a project that was both critically acclaimed and commercially successful and ‘Golmaal’ provided exactly that. He expressed gratitude for taking the risk of playing a dialogue-free, comedic character in a multi-hero film, which turned out to be a pivotal decision.

Kapoor also mentioned that while some things are beyond his control, the timing and luck were in his favour when he chose to be part of ‘Golmaal’. He feels fortunate for making that choice and is thankful to the entire team for the success it brought.