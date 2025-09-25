'Turned down big films because of kissing scenes'

Actress Mimi Chakraborty has always been known for speaking her mind. She doesn’t hold back, whether it’s admitting that she isn’t comfortable with on-screen kisses because she can’t imagine watching them with her parents or saying openly that she doesn’t believe in fat burners and prefers the natural way of staying fit through regular workouts. Recently, she grabbed headlines for becoming the first Bengali actor to sport a bikini on screen in ‘Raktabeej 2’.

From weight-loss drugs and pay disparity to films and fitness, Mimi opens up in a candid chat with ‘Millennium Post’ ahead of her Puja release ‘Raktabeej 2’. Excerpts:

You return as SP Burdwan Sanjukta Mitra in ‘Raktabeej 2’. How has the character evolved?

The plot is intense this time and therefore, I can’t reveal much. Sanjukta is still the SP of Burdwan - she hasn’t been promoted. All I can say is that you will see more stunts, more intensity and also more fun elements in the script.

Given the geopolitical situation with Bangladesh, the film seems to send across a strong message against terrorism.

Yes, the message of the film is universal. Whatever audiences saw two years ago in ‘Raktabeej’, this time it’s Raktabeej 2.0.

‘Raktabeej’ in 2023 became a superhit. Did the directors tell you back then that there could be a sequel?

We all knew where ‘Raktabeej’ ended and the directors had hinted that another part was possible. But the film’s success played a crucial role in making this second instalment happen. Everywhere I went, people would ask me about a sequel. But I honestly had no clue until I was called again for the second part.

Your bikini look from the song ‘Chokher Neele’ has already gone viral. It must have taken a lot of hard work. And did you ever set conditions earlier about not wearing a bikini or doing a kissing scene in a film?

I kissed only in my first film and after that, I decided I wouldn’t do on-screen kisses. I just don’t feel comfortable. I know it might sound amateurish for an actor, but I can’t imagine sitting with my parents and watching such scenes.

But there’s a saying, never say never.

I have turned down big films because they required on-screen kissing. I am a very family-oriented person and the discomfort I feel with my parents watching such scenes has held me back. The day my perspective changes, I might do it, but first I’ll need to make my mother understand. She even questioned me about wearing a bikini in ‘Raktabeej 2’. I had to explain that it was a swimsuit and the song required it. Eventually, she understood. And yes, getting into shape requires a lot of hard work. I don’t believe in shortcuts like fat burners.

But like in Bollywood, ‘Ozempic’ and ‘Mounjaro’ have now entered the Tollywood fitness discourse too.

All the best to them, but I really work out. The gym is a very important part of my life; it helps me physically and mentally in every way. I honestly didn’t think much before saying yes to the bikini shoot. I was overconfident. Later, I realised how tough it was. In a swimsuit, you can’t hide anything. And on the big screen, that’s a nightmare. Every day before the shoot, I would wake up thinking, “This is what people will see.” And then those moments can be paused, zoomed and screenshotted! The one-second shot in the trailer went viral. I was so nervous that I switched off my phone when the teaser of the song was first released.

Do you think your bikini-clad song will set a trend in Tollywood, encouraging more actresses to get comfortable wearing it on screen?

I don’t know about trends, but I like challenging myself. In ‘Raktabeej’, I had already learned to ride an Enfield. This time, the pressure to wear a bikini was mostly mental. But I battled my thoughts and told myself, “If I’m doing it, I’ll do it the best possible way.” We don’t have the same resources as Bollywood, but I believe we can still pull it off.

Your look was compared to Kiara Advani in ‘War 2’ and Deepika Padukone in ‘Pathaan’. Do you think Bengali audiences are more judgmental or possessive about their actors?

If I start living according to people’s opinions, my life will no longer be mine. People often compare Bollywood and Tollywood, even comparing us with Deepika or Alia. But the reality is that here we work with barely 0.1 percent of the resources. Deepika might be paid crores for a song, while we are paid nothing close to that. They shoot a song over six days and we have to complete it in six hours with limited resources and still manage to pull it off. Unfortunately, instead of appreciating that, our audiences often bring us down.

You have always spoken about pay disparity.

Yes and it continues in Tollywood. The problem is that many actresses compromise on payment. For example, if a producer says, “I approached Mimi, but she’s demanding a lump sum” and then another actress agrees to work for less, that keeps the disparity alive. Producers want Bollywood-level products from us, but they won’t pay us fairly.

Big projects like ‘Devi Chowdhurani’, ‘Annapurna’ and ‘Binodini’ are bringing women into central roles. You’ve also done ‘Mini’.

Of course, it’s a great thing. I’ve also done ‘Gaaner Opare’. ‘Devi Chowdhurani’ is a dream role for me and I know Srabanti will rock it - she looks stunning. I’m genuinely looking forward to the film. It’s heartening to see big-budget women-centric films being made in Bengal.

Will we see you as Dona Ganguly in Sourav Ganguly’s biopic directed by Vikramaditya Motwane?

I can’t say yes or no, because nothing has been officially offered to me. I really don’t know where these rumours start.

Reel vs Real

Your reel with Subhashree Ganguly also went viral. Is everything okay between the two of you?

(Cuts in) There was never any problem between us. People just assumed. That’s why the reel went viral. We’ve been endorsing the same brand for the past 5-6 years, but this was the first time we had a shoot together. It was coincidental. I walked in while she was doing her makeup. Subhashree was very gracious. She even praised my bikini shoot.

Many of your fans want to see you team up with director Raj Chakraborty again, given your track record with ‘Bojhena Se Bojhena’, ‘Katmundu’ and ‘Proloy’. If an offer comes, would you do it?

I don’t have a producer backing me. I don’t have a boyfriend, a godfather or an institution supporting me. It’s just my work, the scripts I choose and my fans. I’ll say yes to any good script, but of course, the director and the payment matter too. I have to run home as well.

You were once close friends with Nusrat Jahan, who has done an item number in ‘Raktabeej 2’. Are you still friends?

Yes, we’re still friends. We just don’t post pictures or indulge in PDA on social media. People get busy in life, that’s all.