Tupac Shakur to be felicitated with Hollywood Walk Of Fame star

Rapper Tupac Shakur is to be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The rap icon, who was killed in September 1996 at age 25, will get the Hollywood Boulevard tribute on June 7, reported ‘aceshowbiz.com’.

Ana Martinez, ‘Hollywood Walk of Fame’ producer, said, “Tupac Shakur was a rapper, actor, activist, poet and revolutionary. This iconic artist has continued to be part of the zeitgeist for decades after his passing and will continue to be an important cultural figure for many years to come.”

Martinez suggested Tupac’s star will become a huge attraction for rap fans, adding, “Surely, as one of LA’s own, Tupac’s star will be added to the list of most visited stars.”

Tupac is still widely recognised as one of the most influential and successful rappers of all time. He died on September 7, 1996, after he was involved in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas.

Kendrick Lamar, 35, previously paid a glowing tribute to the late rap star, describing Tupac as one of his biggest inspirations.