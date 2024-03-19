Trying to still be the most risk-taking actor: Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is on the roll, opened up about how he always wanted to be a risk-taking actor to make the country proud. From ‘Vicky Donor’, he chose to be a part of and constantly handpicked such content films that stood out and spread a positive message to society. Some of these social comedies include ‘Shubh Mangal Savdhaan’, ‘Badhaai Ho’, ‘Article 15’, ‘Bala’, ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ and others.

Talking about his journey, Khurrana said, “As an actor, I have always attempted to walk the road untraveled and this involved a risk. But then there is no fun without risk. Like all of you journalists, you take a risk while breaking exclusive stories and I enjoy bringing to the forefront stories that are taboo and risky. I feel life is a total of all the risks you take and here I am today, trying to still be the most risk-taking actor, wanting to make my country proud.”

Ayushmann was felicitated by the ‘Maharashtra Press’ as the ‘Star of the Decade’ recently. Expressing gratitude to the members of the press for helping him through his journey and then today, acknowledging his achievements, Ayushmann said, “Thank you for this award and this validation. It means a great deal. It feels very special because I came to this city with my eyes full of dreams and I have been fortunate to get support from the media, audience love and all these amazing opportunities. I am humbled and full of gratitude.”

Ayushmann is also excited about his next slate of films, which will be released this year. The actor said that he will explore a ‘number of genres’ in 2024.

“I’m going to experiment with a lot of genres in 2024. My slate of films will be extremely diverse as always and it will focus solely on delivering a quality theatrical experience to the audience. I’m currently locking some interesting films that one will love watching with the entire family in theatres,” he shared.

He added, “Delivering a shared community-watching experience has always been my priority as an entertainer. My next set of films will reflect my theatrical content choices as an audience member. I have always chosen my films, keeping in mind the movies I would like to watch in cinemas. In 2024, I’m going to follow my gut even more. I’m thrilled to share my lineup with all of you and the reveal will happen in due course because each one of these films deserves a big announcement.”