Trolls didn't consider me pretty enough to essay Sharon Tate's role: Jennifer Lawrence

Los Angeles: Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence recalled how she missed being part of Quentin Tarantino’s film ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ as trolls thought she wasn’t ‘pretty enough’ to essay the role of late actress Sharon Tate.

Released in 2019, the film featured a star-studded cast, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt Sydney Sweeney and others. The film went on to become a major commercial and critically acclaimed film and grossed over USD 377 million at the box office worldwide.

The 35-year-old actress said she was approached for the film by the filmmaker. “And then everybody was like, ‘She’s not pretty enough to play Sharon Tate’. And then they didn’t,” she said at ‘Happy Sad Confused’ podcast.

Her role eventually went to ‘Barbie’ star Margot Robbie.

“I’m pretty sure it is true. Or it’s that thing where I’ve been telling the story this way for so long that I believe it. No, but I’m pretty sure that happened. Or he just was never considering me for the part and the internet just went out of their way to call me ugly,” Lawrence added.

The film revolved around a fading TV actor, Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) and his stunt double/best friend, Cliff Booth (Pitt), navigating a rapidly changing Hollywood in 1969, set against the backdrop of the Manson Family murders.

Tate was murdered in 1969. Having been a part of films such as ‘Valley of the Dolls’ (1967), ‘The Fearless Vampire Killers’ (1967) and ‘12 + 1’ (1969), the actress was at the peak of her career when she was killed.