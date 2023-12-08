Triptii Dimri was very nervous while acting opposite Ranbir Kapoor in 'Animal'

Triptii Dimri, who appeared in a brief but memorable scene in the recent blockbuster ‘Animal’, spoke about the controversy that the film has generated and praised Ranbir Kapoor for being sensitive to her needs on set. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, ‘Animal’ is on its way to becoming Ranbir’s biggest-ever hit but has also been criticised for its depiction of misogyny.

In an interview with a leading media house, Triptii, who has previously starred in ‘Netflix’ films ‘Qala’ and ‘Bulbbul’, said that she found some of the reactions that the film has been receiving to be ‘disturbing’ and also addressed the ‘leak’ of an intimate scene from the film, in which she is shown to be partially nude. Triptii said that the rape scene she filmed for ‘Bulbbul’ was ‘more challenging’ to prepare for. The intimate scene in ‘Animal’, she said, ‘was nothing in comparison’ to the ‘Bulbbul’ scene.

Triptii said that on the day they shot the scene, Vanga closed the set-off. Only she and Ranbir were on set, along with Vanga and the cinematographer. “Every five minutes, they were asking me, ‘Are you okay? Is there something you want?’” she said, adding that she didn’t feel uncomfortable because she was being taken care of.

The actor said that she is normally very prepared on set, but for some reason, she became very nervous while acting opposite Ranbir. Looking back at the ‘confession scene’, she just couldn’t get her lines right, but nobody made her feel awkward about it. Ranbir kept checking in on her. “Even in my takes, he was giving it his all. He was doing everything that he was supposed to in his own closeups.”

Earlier, Triptii addressed the criticism around a scene in which her character is made to lick the shoes of Ranbir’s character: “It reminded me of what my acting coach had told me the golden rule: never judge your character. The characters you are playing and the characters your co-actor is playing are all humans and humans have good and bad sides. An actor must be prepared to play characters across the spectrum of good, bad and ugly, but if you judge a character’s motivations and thoughts, you won’t be able to play it with honesty. So that’s what I kept in mind.”