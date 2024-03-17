Triptii Dimri walks the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week

Mumbai: ‘Animal’ star Triptii Dimri, who turned showstopper for Shantnu and Nikhil at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week, said that it was an honour for her to walk the ramp for the designer duo, whose latest collection projects women as confident individuals.

The actor took to the stage on day four of the fashion gala, where the designers showcased their clothing line titled ‘You’. At the post-show press conference, Dimri said that collaborating with brothers Shantnu Mehra and Nikhil Mehra was an ‘amazing’ experience.

“Being confident and being inherently powerful in their own beautiful version... There is nothing more beautiful than a confident woman and I think this show stands for it. I felt confident in what I was wearing. I have always been a fan of Shantnu and Nikhil. It was truly an honour for me to be the showstopper,” she told reporters on Saturday night.

The actor was dressed in a black lace-corset bodice, a long steel-grey figure-hugging sequinned skirt and a pair of black lace gloves. She kept her look minimal, with smokey eyes and jewellery.

The designers’ collection is ‘a testament to the power of resilience and celebration of the indomitable spirit of women.